Why are children as young as 10 years old sending nude images of themselves? Devi Sankaree Govender looks at the growing trend of children and teens sexting. A recent video showing Angora goats in the Karoo seemingly being mistreated has shocked the world. But are the claims being made against the mohair industry legitimate? Derek Watts finds out. Later, we look at how intimate partner violence leaves a family shattered. And, John Webb meets a South African who is not only the 12th Duke of Atholl, but also leads the only private army in Europe.