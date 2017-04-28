Coming up on 30 April

DStv Network

28 April 2017, 11:15

With the country’s economy on shaky ground, the food inflation rate is rapidly on the increase. How will ordinary South Africans cope? Then, as more teenagers identify as transgender, how are schools addressing their transition. Later, we look at sophisticated illegal mining operations in Limpopo. And, a paralysed man is able to feel and touch again through a mind-controlled robotic arm.

