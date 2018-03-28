During a 30-hour shift, five young doctors on call at Ngwelezana hospital treat all manner of ailments; from routine appendicitis to life-threatening gunshot wounds. Get an unfiltered picture of the challenges facing South Africa’s doctors today.

Carte Blanche Making a Difference Ngwelezana Hospital Project

Totalling it’s 19th hospital project in State hospitals across the country, the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust will be creating a new, dedicated Paediatric Unit at Ngwelezana Hospital. Click here for more