From treating minor ailments to life-threatening gunshot wounds, five young medical practitioners on call at Ngwelezana hospital take on the challenges facing South Africa’s doctors today.

Carte Blanche Making a Difference Ngwelezana Hospital Project

Totalling it’s 19th hospital project in State hospitals across the country, the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust will be creating a new, dedicated Paediatric Unit at Ngwelezana Hospital. Click here for more