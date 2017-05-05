Coming up on 7 May

Booed, heckled and whisked away from a Cosatu Workers Day rally, but President Jacob Zuma continues to hold onto power. Can the Tripartite Alliance survive beyond the Zuma years? A new genomic test could prevent breast cancer patients from having to undergo chemotherapy. Then, an investigation into Eskom’s multi-billion rand coal contracts to a Gupta-linked company. And, the internationally renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir celebrates 50 years of musical excellence.