This Sunday on Carte Blanche: Derek Watts asks why we’re dumping 2.1-billion litres of water from the Katse Dam into the already-overflowing Vaal Dam every day – especially when we’re a water-scarce country? Then, thousands of Transnet pensioners have been fighting for 15 years for a pension they can live on. What’s taking so long? Later, US oncologist Dr. Jerome Groopman takes us on a journey of hope and how it can help treat cancer patients. And, South African scientists have discovered what they call the cancer silver bullet.