Coming up on 6 August

Despite death threats and gross intimidation, will a defiant Dr Makhosi Khoza continue to speak truth to power? Then, from stand-up comedian to host of one of the biggest shows in the US, an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Trevor Noah’s life in New York. And, Bea Johnson’s been dubbed “The Priestess of Waste-Free Living”. How does her family of four generate only a single glass jar of rubbish every year? Join us for a 90-minute show this Sunday on M-Net channel 101 at 7pm.