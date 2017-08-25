Coming up on 27 August

Exaggerated estimates, incorrect readings and inflated bills – why has the City of Joburg failed to resolve these issues? Then, cutting-edge 3D laser research gives the South African aerospace industry a lift-off. Later, an investigation into a transport middleman, who’s stolen millions from unsuspecting sub-contractors. And, from the dance halls of Soweto to centre stage at the Washington Ballet, Andile Ndlovu’s dancing his way into the hearts of ballet aficionados.