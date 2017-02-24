Coming up on 26 February

The Dentons report’s explosive findings put financial abuse and mismanagement at Eskom under the spotlight. Then, should cannabis be legalised to treat serious illnesses? Later, with over 100 mentally ill patients confirmed dead in the care of state sanctioned facilities, NGOs expose the shocking truth of suffering and neglect behind this tragedy. And, remarkable advances in genetic medicine produce a healthy baby with 3 biological parents.
DStv Network
