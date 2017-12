This Sunday on Carte Blanche, we bring you some of the best stories of 2017. From around 2500 children adopted annually to just 1200. The rate of child adoptions in South Africa is declining substantially. Is there an adoption crisis in the country? Then, how is a tiny little fish helping researchers realise tissue regeneration? Later, we catch a transport crook red-handed. And, we go to Geneva to follow 85-year-old Deirdre Larkin as she competes in the Geneva Marathon.