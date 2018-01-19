Coming up on 21 January

This Sunday on Carte Blanche: as the State Capture project continues, Devi Sankaree Govender asks whether the Asset Forfeiture Unit can recover the billions siphoned off taxpayers. Then, John Webb looks at the ongoing internal power struggles within the DA. Claire Mawisa investigates the motives behind fatal rock-throwing incidents on SA roads. Later, Macfarlane Moleli heads to Kroonstad to meet two 12-year-old heroes who saved lives. And, can Robert Mugabe’s sons continue their lavish lifestyles now that their father has lost power?