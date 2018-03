This Sunday on Carte Blanche: Macfarlane Moleli reports on recent illegal land invasions across Gauteng. Then, he unpacks the reality of the National Minimum Wage of R3500 and asks: is this truly enough? Devi Sankaree Govender exposes a green, modular home designer leaving clients not only out of pocket, but homeless. And, Nhlanhla Sehume meets triathlete Mhlengi Gwala following the incident in which robbers attacked him with a chainsaw.