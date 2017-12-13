Coming up on 17 December

Coming up this Sunday on Carte Blanche, we bring you some of the best stories of 2017. First up, we expose the heart-breaking and cruel world of bush racing in which horses are literally ridden to death. Then, the journey to Mars is in full swing. We meet the local individuals chosen as contenders to occupy Mars. Later, Kim McCusker shares her inspiring story of overcoming a brutal accident in which she was dragged under a taxi for several hundred metres. And, Claire Mawisa meets our sheep shearing champions!