Coming up on 16 July

This Sunday on Carte Blanche, new government regulations doing away with short courses for Emergency Medical Care practitioners could result in a critical shortage of advanced life support paramedics. Then, scientists develop a remarkable way to grow human heart tissue from spinach leaves. Later, as airport robberies continue, can police crack down on these violent syndicates? And, after 40 years in music, celebrated South African musician Johnny Clegg embarks on his final world tour.
DStv Network
- Sun 101Primetime at 7pmSun 901Rebroadcast 8pmMon 101Rebroadcast 6am, 10:30pmThur 101Rebroadcast 2pm