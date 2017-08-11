DStv Network

Coming up on 13 August

11 August 2017, 10:02

As Jacob Zuma emerges victorious from another motion of no-confidence vote in Parliament, can the ANC survive his tainted Presidency? It’s attracted billions of rands in direct foreign investment, but now, the future of South Africa’s Renewable Energy Programme hangs in the balance.  An investigation into South African Airways. Are taxpayers footing the bill for financial mismanagement and corruption? And organ donation gives three South African children the gift of a new life.

