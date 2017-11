This Sunday on an extended 90-minute episode of Carte Blanche, we expose a dangerous pangolin smuggling syndicate and stop them in their tracks. Then, we go down Johannesburg’s sewers to experience sewer zama zama life in their hunt for treasure. Later, new developments in DNA testing are changing the way authorities solve crimes. Could a new heroin addiction treatment give addicts fresh hope? And, will new state-of-the-art thermal technology help save the riverine rabbit from extinction?