This Sunday on Carte Blanche, we revisit some of our best stories of 2017. First, how did Stephen McGown survive almost 6 years at the hands of al-Qaeda? Claire Mawisa meets a brave mother who defended her daughter against three armed rapists, subsequently killing one of them. And, looters target cargo trucks in a brazen attempt to steal millions of rands worth of goods. And finally, two dads, three babies – same sex couples are challenging the traditional notion of family.