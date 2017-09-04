Desperate to maintain the value of their properties and their health, the people of Ogies on the Mpumalanga Highveld are taking on coal mines in a massive legal battle. Carte Blanche meets residents of the coal belt who claim government continues to issue mining licenses while their homes are being damaged through encroaching blasting and clouds of coal dust are causing serious respiratory illnesses.

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk

Presenter: Derek Watts