It’s open warfare between robbers targeting cash in transit and the beleaguered guards who pay with their lives to protect clients’ assets. With cash-in-transit (CIT) heists making headlines on an almost weekly basis, we take a closer look at the true extent of CIT heists.

As CIT heists become more prevalent in suburban areas, the chances of civilians getting caught up in the heist becomes more probable. We give you a few tips on what to do should you find yourself in the midst of a CIT heist.

If you have easy and quick access to a building, run inside and stay there until the heist is over. Stay away from windows and doors.

If you’re walking through a public area as the heist happens, run away and stay low. Find a solid object to hide behind as soon as possible and remain there.

If you’re in your car, it’s best to keep going and not stop. Alternatively, you can reverse away from the scene as quick as possible.

Car doors and windows do not protect you from stray bullets. If at all possible, get out of the car when it’s safe and run for cover.

Don’t try and be a hero. You will be outnumbered and outgunned, so rather stay clear of the scene.

Call the police immediately on 10111 and report the incident. Try and provide them with as much info possible.

During the heist, try and take note of the robbers – how many there are, the clothes they are wearing, the car(s) they are using and the registration number, and any other valuable details. This could assist the police in their investigation.

Witnessing a CIT heist can be very traumatic. If you struggle to cope following the incident, it’s important to seek counselling as soon as possible. You can contact LifeLine or the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) for free trauma counselling.

Sources: SABRIC | SAPS