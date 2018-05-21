As one member after another leaves a Pretoria-based church group, questions emerge about their brand of Christianity that dismisses the Holy Trinity and allegedly subjects adherents to indoctrination and coercion. Fashioned around the personality of their leader, a self-proclaimed reincarnation of King David and the new Christ on earth, former members say this is a cult that has split apart families and isolated their members from society for the church’s financial gain.

Producer: Graham Coetzee

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender