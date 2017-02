Itโ€™s a mysterious illness that is notoriously difficult to diagnose and even describe. It causes debilitating fatigue and makes normal everyday activities such as getting out of bed, an impossible task. Affecting millions of people worldwide and after years of research, doctors are finally closer to finding a cause for this crippling disease. Carte Blanche looks into Chronic Fatigue โ€“ also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis.

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender