Chrome Zama Zamas

While mining companies slug it out in court over mineral rights, illegal miners are scraping the mountainside bare in Limpopo making off with millions of rands worth of chrome every day. Far from ordinary illegal miners with picks and shovels, the large scale, sophisticated mining of chrome is booming. But is the state doing enough to protect our natural resources? Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude