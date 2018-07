Sending nude pictures and provocative texts used to be the domain of adults. Now studies show that with the increased access to instant messaging platforms, children as young as ten years old are exchanging explicit content – with each other. The creation and possession of child pornography is a crime and some of these children could also be classified as sexual predators. Carte Blanche explores this growing trend.

Producer: Carol Albertyn Christie

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender