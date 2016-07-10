Child abandonment in SA: hidden & heart-breaking

Despite the occasional headline, child abandonment in South Africa remains largely unreported. The little we do know reveals that it is both shockingly prevalent, and deadly. So why is it so wide-spread and what can be done to prevent it, or at the least, minimise its impact?

In the absence of comprehensive government-led research, it is hard to obtain an accurate picture of the extent and impact of child abandonment in South Africa. But, what we do know is deeply troubling:

Given the nature of child abandonment, it is easy and obvious to blame birth mothers. But, studies show that abandonment most frequently results from desperation due to poverty and unemployment, the breakdown of the family, HIV/AIDS, cultural beliefs, rape, incest, “blessers or sugar daddies” and women themselves being abandoned by the child’s father. Government policy is also a huge contributing factor, as is anti-adoption sentiment on the part of many nurses and officials.

Endemic problems like poverty and abuse are hard to address, so child abandonment is likely to continue long-term. But, changes to government policy, such as lowering the age of consent for adoption placement, facilitating safe abandonment and dealing with xenophobic policies regarding foreigners and adoption would definitely save lives; as would policing, especially of illegal abortion practitioners. In addition, research, and listing abandonment in crime and mortuary statistics could help to quantify and manage the problem. Finally, pregnancy initiatives are essential to support vulnerable women and lessen the risk of them making the tragic decision to abandon.

You can help by joining the Baby Box initiatives being run across the country this Mandela Day. They are designed to encourage moms experiencing a crisis pregnancy to bond with their baby and feel empowered to raise the child or place them for adoption, instead of abandoning them.

By Robyn Wolfson Vorster

Writer, researcher and child protection advocate: www.becomingamom.co.za