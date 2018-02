Last week local airline CemAir had several of its aircraft grounded due to questions around their airworthiness certificates. With flights suspended, frustrated passengers scurried to make alternative arrangements. In a statement CemAir said they were hopeful that they’d be taking to the skies soon, but insiders say that’s only the beginning of their problems. Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Graham Coetzer

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender