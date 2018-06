A new wave of cash-in-transit heists is gripping the country and armed syndicates carrying AK47s in the suburbs, are running the streets. Fed-up security guards are protesting, demanding government intervention, but with 159 CIT robberies already this year, specialised law enforcement agencies seem helpless to put an end to the violent heists. Carte Blanche investigates why these criminal organisations have become so brazen.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender