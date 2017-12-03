SA’s leading pay-TV service provider‚ MultiChoice‚ which owns DSTV and M-Net, has been embroiled in allegations of impropriety and possible illegality concerning its relationship with the news channel ANN7 and allegations raised by the Democratic Alliance. This week, the DA released the minutes of an SABC board meeting which took place in 2013, which the DA alleged meant that MultiChoice sought to pay the SABC R100 million for its 24-hour news channel in exchange for the public broadcaster’s political influence over digital migration.

MultiChoice has denied any impropriety or illegality.

This is a story that Carte Blanche is investigating and this week we will conduct a no holds barred television exclusive interview with Naspers chairman Koos Bekker to be broadcast next Sunday.