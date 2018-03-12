Carte Blanche Welcomes Macfarlane Moleli

Last night during the live broadcast of Dancing With The Stars SA, M-Net confirmed that Carte Blanche investigative journalist and presenter Macfarlane Moleli has been appointed as a studio anchor on the channel’s flagship Sunday night current affairs show alongside Derek Watts and Devi Sankaree Govender.

Macfarlane started as a journalist on Carte Blanche in September 2017 with his first insert titled “Gentrifying the Inner City”, and has since been a regular presenter on South Africa’s multiple award-winning and longest running television programme. He will make his studio debut on the show on Sunday, 18 March.

“Macfarlane has spent the past two decades honing his presenting and investigative journalism skills on issues around current affairs, politics, economics, business, sports and environmental affairs,” says Carte Blanche Executive Producer George Mazarakis. “He is a seasoned studio presenter and we’re thrilled to welcome someone of his calibre to our team of highly experienced anchors.”

Carte Blanche’s new studio anchor has more than 14 years’ work experience as a journalist in the media and entertainment industry under his belt. Most recently he worked at Kaya FM, following a 5-year stint at news channel ENCA. Macfarlane was also a former prime time newsreader on SABC 3 for the 7pm News. During this time he hosted 180 Degrees on SABC News International, as well as the drive time news and current affairs anchor on “The Touch Down” show on Touch Central.

The sought-after position of Carte Blanche anchor became available after veteran Bongani Bingwa decided to anchor the news on national broadcaster SABC while also continuing his daily radio show on 702.

“Carte Blanche has played a fundamental role in shaping Bongani’s journalistic career and we are proud of all his achievements,” says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard. “We have had a fantastic working relationship with Bongani and would like to thank him for contributing to the success of both Carte Blanche and M-Net over more than a decade.”

Carte Blanche is broadcast on M-Net channel 101 every Sunday night at 19:00.