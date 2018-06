Some key Tygerberg Hospital staff talk to Carte Blanche about what the Making a Difference Trust’s new dedicated paediatric theatre means to them and how it will greatly improve on the important work they do.



Enjoy a gallery of images and pertinent quotes from our generous donors, plus highlights of some important moments during the Carte Blanche Making a difference trust handover of Tygerberg’s new, state-of-the-art paediatric operating theatre.

The Trust would like to thank our current sponsors who support us wholeheartedly and have so generously donated funds towards this worthy cause.