By releasing highlights from its three-year, six country investigation findings on Carte Blanche, the Conflict Awareness Project (CAP) believes we have fulfilled an important tenet of our mandate: to foster public awareness and prompt initiatives against the further spread and use of rifles. Disrupting the supply of weapons used in wildlife crime worldwide is a much-needed—and often overlooked—conservation tool.

CAP believes that it is time for South Africans to have a real conversation about how public and international donor funds are spent to combat rhino poaching.

Carte Blanche approached all relevant authorities for interviews to be broadcast on the programme. We question their choice not to be interviewed on camera or to respond to specific questions.

CAP amassed evidentiary dossiers detailing crimes committed by the key individuals and companies involved in the supply of guns to the rhino poaching syndicates. In CAP’s attempt to end impunity and foster justice, Austin presented these findings to law enforcement in five affected countries—the Czech Republic, the United States, Portugal, Mozambique, and South Africa. All countries opened special projects – in South Africa’s case “Operation Bruno”.

Despite some South African authorities receiving Austin’s evidence, including SANParks and others, it appears there has been little attempt to dismantle the gunrunning networks and bring charges against the traffickers operating on South African soil. Nonetheless neither SANParks nor the Hawks have refuted the facts of the broadcast.

CAP’s frustration by this lack of accountability spurred Austin’s decision to go public. CAP has posted a summary of its key findings on its website and will follow up with a detailed report within the coming week.

Carte Blanche did not implicate SANParks in the “gun trade” but paid tribute to the rangers who put their lives on the line. We maintain concern for those who signed up for conversation only to find themselves on the front line of an arms race between opposing sides.

SANParks alleges that we did not contextualize the interview with Major General (Ret) Johan Jooste of SANParks as having taken place in 2015. On the contrary, the date of his interview in 2015 is clearly labeled on screen.

At no point did Austin seek financial resources from SANParks – such an act that would have contravened CAP’s stated policy not to work for, or receive funds, from any government. CAP is transparent about its sources of funding. CAP also did not request to be included in any SANParks project. In July/August 2016, CAP was instructed by SANParks new Chief Warden Nicolas Funda that in order to receive or discuss her evidence pertaining to the illegal guns used in Kruger’s rhino poaching, she would have to submit a social sciences research project application, much like the application submitted in order to film in SANParks. CAP complied, stating clearly that CAP funding would be used. For the sake of transparency, CAP will post this application on its website. It should be noted that CAP never received a response from SANParks to this application.

CAP never asked SANParks to conduct operations in pursuit of gun smugglers. CAP consistently asked SANParks to communicate directly with the CZUB arms manufacturer and Czech government about the problem of illegal CZUB guns used in Kruger rhino poaching. Both entities stated that if asked by SANParks, Kruger, and/or South African authorities, then they would assist to address the problem. CAP cannot comment on why SANParks instead chose to raise the issue indirectly with the Czech Armory.

All parties did know about the CZ weapons consignment from Portugal to Mozambique because CAP chose to alert them and attempted to facilitate their cooperation with Portuguese authorities. The Portuguese authorities only needed confirmation from South Africa that CZ high-caliber hunting rifles had previously been used in wildlife crime in South Africa. This would have allowed for a proper investigation to be completed. The consignment appeared to be illegal in that it was part of a broader conspiracy to commit downstream wildlife crime, a fact verified once the rifles appeared on South Africa’s rhino killing fields, recovered from rhino poaching crime scenes within a matter of months.

CAP has yet to release all of its findings, which it will do in a forthcoming report.