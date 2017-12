The N2 between KZN and the Eastern Cape has become a treacherous route. Violent looters target moving trucks, ripping cargo off the back of the trailer and within minutes, making off with millions of Rands worth of goods. It’s costing the economy billions, so why has nothing been done to stop the looting? Carte Blanche exposes this growing trend.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender