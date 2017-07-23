[LEARN] Car Spinning: Learn the Lingo

It’s loud, it’s wild and it’s considered South Africa’s most thrilling motorsport. Car spinning is taking the youth and pop culture by storm as this high-octane activity makes its way from the shadowy underworld to the mainstream motoring scene.

If you’re new to spinning, the idea is simple: the aim of spinning is to veer your car and send it spinning around in circles while still maintaining complete control of the car. While all this is happening, the driver then gets out of the moving car and strikes a pose.

But there’s a lot more skill involved than just putting your foot down and burning rubber. Official spinning events are closely monitored and controlled by two organisations – Motorsport South Africa and the Drifting and Spinning Commission. By ensuring the drivers stick to strict rules, the safety of both the participants and onlookers is assured.

Each spinning event usually consists of six rounds. During each round, the daring drivers must perform a number of “tricks” to impress the judges. Let’s take a look at some of the things judges would look out for.

IMPORTANT!

A person is only allowed to perform these and other stunts within the confines of an approved spinning circuit. Please do not attempt any of these on public roads and always practice responsible driving.

SPINNING

The car must perform a continuous spinning motion at high revs for a certain amount of time. This could be a circular, sideways, forward or backward motion.

TYRE BOUNCE

Spinning the car as close as possible to the tyre barriers situated on the the track. No part of the vehicle is allowed to touch these barriers, but the closer the driver gets the car to the barrier, the more points they are given.

DOUGHNUT

The driver must show a lot more control when performing a doughnut. Drivers must try and keep the car as steady as possible while creating the most compact and perfect circle.

POWER SLIDE

Also known as a drift motion, this entails the driver sending the car in a sideways slide along the edge of the spinning circuit. Judges take into account the angle of the vehicle, speed, the amount of revolutions and how smoothly the move is performed.

STAND-STILL BURNOUT

The driver keeps his/her handbrake up while also applying his/her foot to the brake pedal. The driver then accelerates, causing the back or front wheels to spin while the vehicle is stationary. The aim is to create as much smoke as possible while also maintaining the burnout for at least 30 seconds.

“GET OUT’ STUNT

While the car is performing a doughnut or stand-still burnout, the driver gets out of the car.

TARGET SLIDE

An object – sometimes even a person – is placed on the spinning circuit. The driver must then perform circular manoeuvres around the object without hitting it.

TYRE POPPING

This entails spinning until one of the car’s tyres bursts. A driver is awarded extra points should the tyre burst while performing a manoeuvre.

Source: Motorsport South Africa