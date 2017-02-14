Cape Water Crisis

The Western Cape has been hit by a crippling drought and dam levels have dropped to below 40 percent, of which less than 30 percent is usable. Unless heavy rains fall soon, the city could face a massive water crisis which can only be averted if citizens adhere to strict, never-before implemented, level 3B water restrictions. But how is it possible that, a mere 90-minute drive from Cape Town in the coastal town of Hermanus, no water restrictions are needed? Carte Blanche asks: could the solution lurk deep underground?