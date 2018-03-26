As much as scientists and psychologists have concluded from countless experiments that various forms of connection, intimacy and interaction are a basic human need, it is evident that the nature of that connectedness has changed since the advent of the internet.

It may be called “social” media, and we may be communicating with people from all over the world from the comfort of our couches, but how connected are we really to other people? Is what we feel as an intimate online connection with another person, a healthy substitute for having a warm body in the same room as you?

Some of the first long distance, intimate, human interactions happened way before the internet through letters and telephone calls. Over time, and with a little help from technology, we find ourselves connecting via sites and social media. Enter camming, where people go online and pay to watch and interact with individuals that may be on the other side of the world. What happens in those interactions is purely up to the person being paid to be watched. Some offer conversation and companionship, while others choose to perform sensual and sexual acts for the enjoyment of their audience.

I met a young woman whose online persona is Lufae. In real life Lufae is a beautiful 25-year-old mother to a toddler. I went to her home and we chatted in her bedroom that was adorned with posters of hello kitty and unicorns pooping rainbows and cute plush toys on her bed. She lives in a good neighbourhood with her mom and stepdad, and was sweet and friendly throughout my visit. Lufae is a cam girl. By just interacting with Lufae however, nothing about her would suggest to me that she strips online for money.

Understanding that she cams from the privacy of her bedroom, and that her family is fully aware and supportive of what she does online, to me camming suddenly moved away from being this dark and dirty activity, to something almost resembling a part-time job. Don’t get me wrong, I am all for individuals grabbing opportunities afforded to them as long they don’t hurt anyone, but my conservative side worried about the not-so-obvious dangers involved in camming.

We spoke to dating and relationship expert Dudu Mhlabathi about the possible dangers of camming that Lufae should perhaps be aware of. Dudu explained that most cam girls and guys are mostly concerned about their physical appearance and earning money, and that safety and security wasn’t high up on their priority list. I shudder to think of what could happen if someone could trace Lufae’s home address and find her. Dudu added that the reasons why people choose to cam in the first place should also be questioned. Seeking validation from thousands of strangers online can become an addiction.

Both Dudu and Lufae confirmed that these cam girls and guys are the regular twenty-something-year-olds who have discovered that they can get paid for doing what they would normally be doing for free – posting steamy pictures of themselves online. Now with this new revenue opportunity, they realise that they can supplement their income much more easily than working long hours at a retail store.

Relationship expert Dudu Mhlabathi explained that because nudity is so prevalent online, and in media in general, it is now seen as normal to the younger generation, and no longer taboo as it was 30 years ago. Dudu added that video calling your partner could also be included in the definition of camming.

Increasing bandwidth speeds in South Africa mean that camming will most likely only get more popular, not just for the consumers to watch online, but for those looking to earn a quick buck to do what has become socially acceptable on mainstream social media platforms. Has the internet revolutionised how we perceive nudity and sexuality? Are we in the midst of another sexual revolution?