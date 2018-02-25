As more parts of the country face the very real prospect of taps running dry, many people are becoming more aware of their actual water use. Meanwhile, the Western Cape is already putting drastic measure in place by limiting consumers to only 50 litres of water per day. And while it sounds like a lot, you’d be surprised to learn just how much water you use each day to perform the most basic tasks.

Below, we take a look at some of the daily things that use up water. From washing your hands to providing water to for your pets – it all adds up. In the below case, the daily water use amounts to about 58 litres per day.

Fortunately, the City of Cape Town has made a number of resources available to help you be more water wise.