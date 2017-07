How are the owners of a popular fast food restaurant in Durban linked to the sale of more than just their famous vegetarian bunny chows? It seems you could pick up a take-away and for another R500 000 you could also buy your child a coveted spot at a prized medical school. Carte Blanche investigates how fraudsters linked to a local university pulled off a clever scheme to not only make fast food, but also a quick buck.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender