Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) is an illness as scary as it sounds: affected children are born without a functioning immune system, vulnerable to the most common of infections. Ayaan Isaacs has SCID, curable only by bone marrow transplant, but when the search for a donor was only partially successful, his mother Shamaa Sheik turned to an international clinical trial offering ground-breaking gene therapy. Carte Blanche meets South Africa’s very own bubble boy.

Producer: Laura Byrne

Presenter: John Webb