Violence in intimate partner relationships crosses boundaries of wealth and social status. Amid the devastating and ever-spiralling statistics on femicide and a general lack of accountability through the courts, two well-known women shatter the silence that stigma and denial had imposed on them. Carte Blanche scrutinizes how these women were treated by their abusive partners, the police and the courts.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze