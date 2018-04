Three-year-old Aaron Lipschitz has become known as the boy who can’t eat. He’s the first South African diagnosed with Interleukin-12 Receptor Defect, a rare disease that affects his immune system. He’s fed through an intravenous feeding port every night to keep him alive. Despite the odds, Aaron is fighting on and may be just weeks away from a life-changing bone marrow transplant. Carte Blanche meets this remarkable young survivor.

Producer: Diana Lucas

Presenter: Derek Watts