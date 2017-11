Gogos are packing a punch in a bid to win the battle against old age. Twice a week, women between the ages of 60 and 75, are learning to “float like a butterfly and sting like a bee” in the boxing ring, as they train with a former body builder in Cosmo City. The training is tough and the fitness regimes are exhausting, but it’s giving these women a new lease on life. Carte Blanche enters the ring with these extraordinary women.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Nhlanhla Sehume