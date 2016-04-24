Your 10 Bitcoin Questions Answered

“Bitcoin is kind of like email for money, right. If you remember, we used to write letters, now we do email,” CEO of BitGo Inc., Will O’Brien explains. “We used to read the newspaper, now we read content online. So Bitcoin is the next evolution of financial services.”

It’s been around since 2009, but since its inception, many people are still baffled by this digital currency. However, once you look at the central elements of this hugely misunderstood system, the idea of braving the world of cryptocurrency seems a little less daunting. Below, we answer 10 basic questions about Bitcoin.

1. How are Bitcoins created?

New Bitcoins are created through a system called “mining”. However, instead of digging through dirt as you would with gold or diamonds, you have to solve mathematical problems. For every mathematical problem solved, you are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoins.

It should be noted that there are only a limited amount of Bitcoins available. When Bitcoin first launched, a total of 21 million Bitcoins were available. However, that amount is halved every four years, meaning we’ll run out of Bitcoins by the year 2140. It’s not known why exactly the creator of Bitcoin, Sitoshi Nakamoto, opted for a limit of 21 million coins. However, the reason for the decrease in coins has to do with the way Bitcoin’s unique algorithm works. It’s designed to only supply 21 million coins in total before it essentially runs out of data.

2. Who controls and regulates the network?

The system is entirely managed and regulated by the users. No bank, government or company has any influence in how Bitcoin is run.

3. How do I get Bitcoins?

First, you’ll need a digital wallet – an application you install on your phone, tablet or computer. There are several applications available to download and they can be found on the Bitcoin site . Once you’ve set up your wallet (or account), there are several ways to acquire Bitcoins.

– Receiving Bitcoins as payment when selling something online.

– Buying Bitcoins at a Bitcoin Exchange .

– Exchanging Bitcoins with someone near you.

– Mining for Bitcoins.

4. How do I make a transaction?

Access your digital wallet and simply type in the receiver’s unique Bitcoin account number, the amount to be paid and hit send. Bitcoins can be used to purchase items at most major online stores while some restaurants in the US and UK have also started to accept Bitcoin payments.

5. How do I know another member can be trusted to pay?

All Bitcoin members have access to a list which contains the account numbers and total balances of all users. You can easily compare your buyer’s account number with the list to see if they in fact have the money. Once payment has been verified, the money will appear in your account and the payer is not able to reverse the payment. Verification takes a few minutes.

While users have access to the list of accounts, this does not mean you are able to view a person’s personal info. Bitcoin has also put several security measures into place to ensure only authorised users are able to access a specific account. This includes multiple digital signatures (like a One Time Password sent to your phone and email), encrypting your wallet with a password and backing up your wallet to ensure you have access to your Bitcoins should you be hacked.

6. Is Bitcoin anonymous?

No. All transactions via Bitcoin are recorded extensively. However, there are ways to increase privacy to a certain extent.

7. What about Bitcoin and taxes?

Currently, Bitcoin is not taxable in South Africa. However, authorities are looking at changing this.

8. What determines Bitcoin’s price?

It’s determined by supply and demand. If the demand for Bitcoin goes up, the price will also rise and vice versa. The price per Bitcoin cannot be influenced by political or financial instability.

9. Are there any transaction fees?

It depends on each transaction. Some transactions will require around 1% of the total amount paid to cover transaction fees. Others don’t charge any additional fees. You are able to review transaction fees before making a payment.

10. How secure is Bitcoin?

The actual Bitcoin system is extremely secure. However, human error during transactions has resulted in cases where users’ digital wallets were hacked and their Bitcoins stolen.

Source: Bitcoin.org / Moneyweb