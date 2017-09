Poultry Farms look like toxic waste sites; workers wear safety gear and have to go through several decontamination chambers before entering and leaving the farms. Bird flu strain H5N8 has struck and it’s the most deadly bird flu virus to hit the commercial poultry industry. For smaller players like duck farmer Leon Groeneveld, this outbreak has been crippling. Carte Blanche asks: what does the future hold for the already embattled poultry industry?

Producer: Liz Fish

Presenter: Derek Watts