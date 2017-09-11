Bell Pottinger: The PR Disaster

The embattled British Public Relations Firm, Bell Pottinger faced yet another week of turmoil. CEO James Henderson resigned ahead of the release of the scathing Henderson Report, which detailed how the company, helped manufacture racial tension in South Africa. Now the British Public Relations and Communications Association has banned the firm for the next five years. Ironically, could this public relations disaster spell the end of this global PR giant? Carte Blanche untangles the web.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: John Webb