It’s been 3 years since Steph Jeavons left her home in Wales and embarked on an impossible dream – a solo trip around the world on her motorbike, Rhonda the Honda. Crossing through 41 countries and covering over 100 000km, Steph finally rode into Cape Town on Rhonda. And meeting her at the end of the line – the Carte Blanche crew and legendary British motorcyclist Charley Boorman.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: John Webb