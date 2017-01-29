Report Suspected Animal Cruelty

Animal cruelty is a heartbreaking reality. From farm animals starved and tortured to pets left to survive on their own in inhumane conditions – it’s up to the caring citizens of South Africa to report these crimes. Whether you know of or suspect animal cruelty to be taking place, there are various animal welfare organisations ready to assist.

Reporting Animal Cruelty

If you have witnessed any act of animal cruelty, you need to provide the following information to make successful prosecution more likely:

Firstly, if you can stop the cruel act, stop it. Intervene if it is safe to do so and then contact a welfare group to assist.

If you have your phone on you during the cruel act, try and take photos and/or video evidence.

Provide the organisation with names, addresses and contact details of the person(s) involved.

Give the date and time (if possible) the offence took place.

Include names, addresses and contact details of any witnesses.

Make a note of the registration number and description of any vehicle(s) involved.

State whether you would be prepared to testify in court.

Provide the organisation with as much info as possible regarding the incident.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA)

Members of the public are urged to report any form of animal cruelty telephonically to their nearest SPCA. While emails and social media messages are acceptable, it tends to delay the process.

Find your nearest SPCA here

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL)

Regarded as the second-largest animal welfare organisation in South Africa, the AACL provides a similar service to the SPCA. You can report any animal cruelty via their website

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

If you suspect an animal is in imminent danger or being abused, you can contact PETA by submitting a report via their website

PETA also assists members of the public in reporting animal cruelty taking place within the agricultural and medical sectors (such as slaughterhouses and laboratories). You can also report websites or social media pages depicting animal abuse.

The Police

If you come across an incident where immediate action is needed, it’s best to first contact your local police to intervene. If time and urgency are a factor, the police is your best option.

Sources: NSPCA, PETA, AACL, SAPS