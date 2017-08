From the dance halls of Soweto, to centre stage at the Washington Ballet, Andile Ndlovu’s got magic in the tips of his toes and he’s dancing his way into the hearts of ballet aficionados. Now, almost a decade since we first met Ndlovu, who left South Africa in 2008 to pursue a career as an international ballet dancer, Carte Blanche catches up with him in New York City.

Producer: Diana Lucas

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Laura Byrne