Airport Heists Follow-Up

Three weeks ago Carte Blanche revealed how alleged spotters work within the airport to identify travellers with high value goods before following them and robbing them on their way home. Since then there have been three so-called follow-home robberies, one hijacking and one truck heist linked to the OR Tambo airport. Police minister Fikile Mbalula has assured the public that security measures have been sharpened and tactical teams put in place. But when will we see actual results?

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender