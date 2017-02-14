Age is Just a Number

The first time Deirdre Larkin laced up to go for a run back in 2009 she managed only a few steps. Despite a lifetime of inactivity and being a 78-year osteoporosis sufferer, her determination paid off. Now, at 85, she’s run countless races and has just broken a world record by a whopping 20 minutes! How does 97-year-old Charles Eugsters keep his fit and lean body looking like that of a man half his age? Carte Blanche meets old people with bodies that defy their chronological age. What is their secret to longevity?