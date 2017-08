3D printing is the new buzzword in manufacturing. Initially just a toy for hobbyists and a tool for prototyping, it’s now increasingly used for final-part production, especially in high-value, low-volume industries like aerospace – and South Africa is at the cutting edge. Carte Blanche meets the team behind Aeroswift, which is 3D printing titanium aeroplane parts – and AHRLAC, the locally designed and developed plane flying them.

Producer: Laura Byrne

Presenter: Claire Mawisa