It all started in the 1990s when a Durban businessman, Schabir Shaik, managed to find his way into the life of struggle stalwart and politician Jacob Zuma. At the time, Zuma carried great political power as the MEC of Economic Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, making him the ideal ally to help further Shaik’s failing business venture. Already struggling to keep his head above water, Shaik saw an opportunity in Zuma in the form of political leverage.

Shaik would become Zuma’s financial advisor and over a period of 7 years, would facilitate a number of “loans” for Zuma and members of his family.

Zuma was first served with an indictment of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges in 2005.

The charges all related to the multi-billion rand military acquisition project known as the Strategic Defence Package and alleged bribes paid to Zuma. The Arms Deal as it became known, was finalised in 1999, by the South African Government. (Corruption Watch: 2014)

Now more than a decade after Zuma was first charged, and after years of obfuscations and strategic court delays, the former president’s case may finally be heard in court.

On the 6 April, Zuma will have to make his first appearance before the High Court in Durban.

He faces 16 charges: two of corruption; 12 of fraud; one of money laundering; and one of racketeering.

Zuma’s original charge sheet disclosed that between 1995 and 2002, Zuma or his family members, allegedly received 783 payments totaling more than R4 million from his former financial advisor, Shaik or his companies.

In a succinct infographic, Carte Blanche helps you make sense of one of South Africa’s longest known fraud and corruption scandals and takes a look at some of the key players.